INDIA

No effect of Rahul Gandhi’s visits to K’taka: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visits to the state do not have any effect.

“Rahul Gandhi has come to the state many times. He has taken out Bharat Jodo Yatra here, there is no effect,” he said.

Addressing reporters here, Bommai dubbed the announcement of the Congress party to provide allowance to unemployed graduates as bogus.

“There is a difference between his last visit and the recent one. His speech in the UK has been condemned throughout the country. In Karnataka also, there is widespread opposition against it. I have confidence that the people of Karnataka won’t believe any of his words,” he said.

“The Congress has not fulfilled the promises made in other states such as Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. In Chattisgarh, the Congress party promised to provide Rs 1,000 to every household. For four years they could not fulfil their promise. In the last year, they are preparing to implement the scheme, CM Bommai stated. Likewise, Congress is fooling people.”

Talking about Siddaramaiah charging the state’s ruling BJP on corruption charges, Bommai stated that there is a complaint against the Opposition leader in Lokayukta.

“There are charges against him in many cases in connection with ‘redo’. He talks about corruption,” he added.

