There will be no Eid prayers in Telangana mosques as the state government has ordered closure of all places of worship during the 10-day lockdown beginning Wednesday.

A Government Order issued on Tuesday night following the Cabinet decision makes it clear that religious gatherings/congregations shall not be permitted.

The restrictions were imposed on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival marking the culmination of Ramzan.

Eid is to be celebrated on Thursday or Friday, depending on the sighting of the new crescent.

Daily five time Namaz and special prayers (Taraveeh) were being regularly offered in mosques in Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana since the beginning of Ramzan. The management committees of the mosques were ensuring adherence to Covid guidelines like wearing of masks and social distancing.

After the imposition of night curfew on May 23, the mosques had advanced the timing of night prayers (Isha) and Taraveeh to complete worship by 9 p.m.

All the mosques had cancelled late night prayers (Tahajjud) in view of the night curfew.

Political and religious leaders had already appealed to people to offer Eid prayers in local mosques instead of Eidgahs to prevent large congregations. However, the lockdown was imposed just when the fasting month was coming to an end.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had also called upon Muslims to avoid big gatherings on occasion of Eid prayers and ensure wearing of mask and social distancing among two worshippers.

Leading Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia had also issued a ‘fatwa’ that Eid prayers can be offered in any clean open space, function halls and schools by following all Covid related guidelines.

