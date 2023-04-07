INDIALIFESTYLE

No entry for heavy vehicles on Noida expressway from 7 am to 10 pm

NewsWire
0
0

Entry of heavy vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway has been banned from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. as a trial method to deal with increasing traffic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav, in an advisory stated that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the expressway during the day from Friday.

However, vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel, etc., will be allowed to ply. Traffic police will be deployed on the route to check the same and initiate action against the ones found violating rules.

Yadav said that underpass and re-surfacing work is underway at three places on the route which has added to the traffic problems, hence the system will be implemented.

Currently, heavy vehicles travel through the expressway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles will be allowed to take the service lanes. Along with this, 15 days will be given to the concerned authorities to make arrangements before fully implementing the scheme.

20230407-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress, CPI, VCK to boycott TN Governor’s ‘At Home’ reception, DMK...

    Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Kadapa MP to again appear before CBI

    Jain ‘misued’ position, five inmates provided special services: Inquiry report

    Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3 processor in India