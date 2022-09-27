INDIA

No entry into Garba dance venues without I-Card, says MP minister

With the festival of Navratri having begun from Monday and a large number of devotees visiting the Goddess Durga pandals, the Madhya Pradesh authorities have geared up to ensure the safety of women during the festivities.

To this end, the state government has instructed the Garba dance organisers to allow the entry of visitors only after checking their identity cards. A directive in this regard was issued by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday.

“Navratri, the festival of worship of Maa Durga, is the centre of our faith. In a bid to maintain peace and harmony on such a holy occasion, the organisers have been instructed to allow entry in the Garba events only after checking the ID cards,” Mishra told reporters on Tuesday.

On September 8, Culture Minister Usha Thakur had suggested that the entry into Garba dance venues during the Navratri festival should be allowed only after checking ID cards to prevent “Love Jihad”.

The Garba organisers should be watchful. Those who come to the Garba events should bring identity cards. No one (should be allowed) without identity cards. This is the advice to all. Garbas have become a means of Love Jihad, she had said.

Hindu right wing leaders have claimed in the past that a ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy was afoot in the country where Hindu girls were lured by men from the minority community and forced to convert upon marriage.

