‘No Entry’ was an Anees Bazmee movie, which released way back in 2005 and starred Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

The latest buzz is that this crew will be reuniting again for the sequel of the 2005 film, which was produced by Boney Kapoor and written as well as directed by Anees Bazmee.

It has been confirmed that the movie will soon have a sequel and the three male lead stars will be back for the sequel.

The movie also starred Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitley along with a cameo appearance by Sameera Reddy.

The 2005 movie was a remake of a 2002 Tamil movie, titled, ‘Charlie Chaplin’ and ‘No Entry’ had managed to be the biggest grosser of 2005.

Anees Bazmee has finally confirmed the news of the sequel and he also said that Salman Khan is very keen to work on the sequel of the movie, so they might start production of the movie soon.

As reported by HT, Anees told IndiaToday.in, “The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there’s Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie.”

‘No Entry’ was about three men and the vastly different relationships they have. Anil Kapoor played the role of Kishan Singhania, who was a faithful husband with a suspicious wife convinced he is having affairs. Salman Khan played Prem, a playboy who has affairs but is married to a woman who trusts him to a fault and finally Fardeen Khan who plays the role of Kishan’s employee Shekhar who loves a woman who is too possessive and suspicious.

It remains to be seen if the leading ladies for the sequel of ‘No Entry’ will remain the same as well.