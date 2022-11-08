INDIA

No experience, no govt job in Goa: CM Sawant

In a bid to get a skilled and talented workforce, the Goa government has decided to make minimum one year experience in the private sector mandatory while applying for government jobs, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

The chief minister, while addressing youths during a job fair here, said that now direct jobs will not be given.

“There are incidents where before passing out graduation, many applied for accounts and other posts, even the same trend was with the PSI posts. Henceforth this will not happen, for a government job at least one year experience in the private sector will be needed,” Sawant said.

“In future during the government job recruitment, previous job experience will be compulsorily sought. By now there was a feeling that after he or she passes they will get a (government) job (without experience),” he said, adding that now the candidates will have to seek a job in the private sector first before applying for a government post.

“Goa government on one hand is creating infrastructure and on other hand has also planned to create human resources. We are thinking about how private and government can use this talent of human resource created,” Sawant said.

“We are planning to stop giving jobs directly (without experience), this practice will give us skilled human resources. We have decided to change the rules and regulations of recruitments. Last 30 years they have not changed,” Sawant said.

The chief minister also urged the graduates and others to learn additional courses to upgrade their qualification.

