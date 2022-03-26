WORLD

No explosive components found at China plane crash site

NewsWire
0
66

No components of either common inorganic or organic explosives were present at the crash site of a China Eastern Airlines passenger plane, an official told a press briefing.

A physics and chemistry laboratory of the public security authorities has tested 41 samples out of 66 from the crash site and found no major ion components of common inorganic explosives, said Zheng Xi, Head of the fire brigade of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Saturday.

He added that the testing also found no regular organic explosive components, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220327-032203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden signs legislation raising US debt limit, averts potential default

    Fiji ships relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

    France to maintain military presence in Mali: Defence Minister

    Thai, Malaysian PMs vow to enhance bilateral relations