No ‘Fifty Shades’ films for Don Johnson

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Don Johnson says he will not watch his daughter Dakota Johnson’s hit erotic “Fifty Shades” movies.

Dakota became a household name after starring as Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades” series, which is based on the novels by EL James. It also stars Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.

During his appearance on an episode of “This Morning”, Don said that he has no interest in watching the franchise.

Asked if he had seen the film, Don said: “Hmmmm image control! There are certain images as a father you don’t really need to see. I didn’t have a clue she was interested (in acting). She was always joyful on set and playing pranks on everybody. Little did I know, Miss Dakota was paying close inspection!”

Don shares Dakota with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith.

He will soon be seen in dark comedy mystery film “Knives Out” alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The Lionsgate production is slated to release in the US on November 27.

Talking about the experience on the sets, Don said: “You go in , get dressed, do make-up and go to set. After rehearsals, we would find ourselves in this basement room sitting around between shots and telling stories. You can imagine, Christopher, Daniel and I – we’ve got a couple, it was exciting. I can’t tell any of them. I probably could but can’t remember the whole thing.”

