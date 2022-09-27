ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

No fights, all love, says Tajik singer as Salman welcomes him to ‘Bigg Boss 16’

As Season 16 of ‘Bigg Boss’ nears its October 1 opening day, the show’s superstar host Salman Khan has introduced Tajikistani singer and musician Abdu Rozik as the first contestant.

Abdu impressed Salman and the audience with his melodious rendition of ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke’ from the star’s 1989 romantic film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ opposite Bhagyashree.

Appreciating his talent, Salman said: “He cannot speak proper Hindi but can sing in the language so well.”

He also asked Abdu how he felt about going inside the house and the singer replied: “I am very excited. I just love everyone and believe in spreading it. No fights, all love, and I request everyone to please support me.”

Salman also recalled how he bonded so well with him during the IIFA event and became part of his film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Abdu Rozik was born in Tajikistan to a family of gardeners and is known for his Tajik rap song called ‘Ohi Dili Zor’. He became popular with his music videos all over social media.

