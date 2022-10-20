HEALTHINDIA

No fine for not wearing mask, Delhi govt issues orders

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order stating that the provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places stands withdrawn.

This comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a meeting on September 30 decided to stop levying the penalty on not wearing a mask at public places.

However, “in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear masks”, the government stressed, says the order from the Health and Family Welfare department of Delhi Government.

“Though wearing of masks was useful in maintaining the Covid Appropriate Behavior yet it was agreed that the order of compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond 30.09.2022. Hence a Fine of Rs 500/- for not wearing masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after 30.09.2022,” the DDMA had said in the meeting.

The decision was taken amid the declining trajectory of fresh Covid cases on a daily basis in the city. The national capital recorded 107 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to the data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 141 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent.

20221020-160203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    30 health officials in Puducherry test Covid positive

    Scientists isolate close relative of Ebola with pandemic potential from bats

    Yet to receive SEC communication on Sputnik V approval: DRL

    871 recoveries, 498 new cases in J&K