The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that that there was no incident of firing at Qamarwari area of Srinagar on Thursday and some media channels are quoting an unverified mischievous claim.

“This is still confusion in some quarters of media about incident in Qamarwari yesterday (Thursday) morning, it is clarified that no incident of firing on any individual took place anywhere in Srinagar,” a police official said.

“There was a sound heard after which search operation was launched which is routine in suspicious circumstances. Some media houses are quoting an unverified mischievous claim on Telegram channel wherein name of one revenue official is mentioned. During in-depth investigation in to incident, it came out that neither any such named person works in Revenue Department nor any such firing incident has taken place.”

Police said investigation in the case is in full swing and miscreants involved in creating panic in Qamarwari area will be caught soon.

On Thursday, police said a gunshot-like sound was heard in Qamarwari area and added that a police team is in the locality to ascertain facts and there is no damage or injury whatsoever.

