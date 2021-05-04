Very few governments have received firm commitment vis-a-vis delivery of vaccines for the 18-45 age group, Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

Rane did not specify a date by when the vaccination drive in the age bracket of 18-45 years was likely to begin in Goa.

“CM is pursuing that. Let us see… Order is placed by the government of Goa. Every state government has placed orders, but they have not got any firm commitment, except for a few governments from the respective companies,” he said.

“I am sure some sort of outcome will come out of the discussion CM is having with companies,” the Minister added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had informed last week that the Goa government had placed an order of five lakh vaccines from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. The state has been unable to start its mass vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group, due to non availability of vaccines.

–IANS

maya/sdr/