No flight from six domestic destinations to Kolkata from July 6

New Delhi/Kolkata, July 4 (IANS) Airport Authority of India-run Kolkata Airport on Saturday said that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from six domestic destinations for nearly a fortnight, as of now, from July 6.

Accordingly, flight services to the West Bengal capital from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will be suspended from July 6 to 19.

In a series of tweets, Kolkata Airport said: “It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from June 6 to 19 or till further orders, whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

“The temporary restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities is on the request of the state government to restrict movement from high-prevalence cities having coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

