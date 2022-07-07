Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani, said on Thursday that the state government would not forcibly acquire farmers’ land for industrial purposes.

Interacting with the farmers who had come in large numbers from Devanahalli to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) here, Nirani said the Basavaraj Bommai-led government is pro-farmer and will never acquire land from farmers forcibly.

The farmers had come to impress upon the minister not to acquire their land in 13 villages of Channarayapatna Hobli in Devenahalli taluk. The minister said the KIADB would go for only consent acquisition, and not indulge in any forceful method.

Commenting on the hundreds of farmers who met him last week urging the government to acquire land and give suitable compensation, Nirani said the land acquired will be suitably compensated within 90 days of acquisition.

Even as KIADB has planned to acquire 1,777 acres of land in Channarayapatna near Devanahalli, one section of farmers are urging KIADB to acquire land and provide suitable compensation, while another section is opposing the move.

20220707-235201