No foreign troops to be deployed in Ukraine before war ends: FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that no foreign countries will send their troops to Kiev before the end of the ongoing war.

“Until the end of the war in the territory of Ukraine, foreign countries will not deploy their troops in the territory of our state,” Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian side is asking its partners for weapons, not for dispatching their soldiers, Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Kuleba further stressed that Ukraine’s possible membership in the NATO would not put an end to Russia’s full scale invasion of Kiev, but could prevent new wars.

Earlier this week, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that some countries may consider deploying their troops in Ukraine if the alliance’s member states do not provide security guarantees to Kiev at the upcoming summit.

The Vilnius NATO Summit is slated for July 11-12 in Lithuania.

