No fresh Covid cases in 21 TN districts

Tamil Nadu state public health department has said that there was not a single fresh Covid-19 case in 21 of the 38 districts for the past 24 hours ending Sunday evening.

A total of 56 new infections were recorded on Sunday with Chennai recording the highest at 22. Coimbatore logged seven new cases. The figures were recorded after 35,500 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 0.15 per cent.

Number of active cases has also come down in Tamil Nadu with the number of people undergoing treatment declining to 620 on Sunday. In the start of March, as many as 5,000 people were undergoing treatment in the state.

Two people died in the state due to Covid -19 on Sunday. Both were having comorbidities and were aged 68 years. The total number of Covid deaths in the state has gone up to 38,006 with these two fatalities.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS: “The fall in the number of fresh infections and the number of active cases are good signs but people have to be cautious as the neighbouring Kerala reported 800 cases yesterday and 59 of them succumbed. This is important as daily lakhs of people commute between the two states. There is also a rising number of fresh cases in many countries and we must not lower our guards. Everyone should take vaccines which is the only solution to prevent the disease.”

He also said that the state has so far organised 25 mega vaccine camps since September 12, 2021, when it commenced. He called upon people to take the first dose and second doses of vaccine with immediate effect. The minister said that 54 lakh people are yet to take the first dose of vaccine while 1.34 lakh people are due for the second dose.

