Delhi has witnessed a rise in H3N2 cases as the number of OPD patients coming with complaints related to symptoms of the influenza virus has increased. However, not a single patient has been found in Noida with H3N2, the main part of Delhi-NCR.

As a precautionary measure, doctors in private and government hospitals have been directed to conduct tests on patients with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

On Wednesday, more than 700 patients reached the emergency of the District Hospital located in Sector-30, Child PGI located in Sector-30 and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital located in Sector-24. Of these patients, 40 per cent complained of symptoms like fever, cough, cold, runny nose, vomiting-diarrhea and muscle breakdown.

Many patients were advised for tests and many were admitted for some time. Diarrhea was also seen in many people. Therefore, they were seen as suspects of influenza virus. Doctors advised attendants and relatives accompanying patients to wear masks. There is no facility to test for H3N2 virus in the city. No patient’s sample has been taken so far.

District Hospital, Child PGI and Government Institute of Medical Sciences Greater Noida (GIMS) do not have test facilities nor kits for H3N2. Private hospitals and labs of the city charge 3000-5500 for influenza test. But the department has no information about whether any sample has been taken by the lab or not. In view of the increasing cases, there is no dedicated hospital, where the patients can be admitted and treated. However, isolation ward is necessary in the hospital for admission of such patients.

District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Dr. Amit Kumar said “No patient of influenza H3N2 has come here. At present, the patients who, are coming with complaints like cold, fever, cough, sore throat and loss of appetite, are being monitored. Doctor and employees have been asked to wear masks in OPD and ward. It is also being advised to wash hands from time to time.”

“Patient and attendants are also being directed to wear masks. There are molecular and BSL-3 labs for testing the virus. If required, RTPCR samples of all and ILI patients will be taken and sent to labs in Lucknow and Delhi for testing. There is nothing to worry about now. However, there is a need for caution. If needed, beds will be reserved for the admission of patients in Covid Hospital,” Kumar added.

