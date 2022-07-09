Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has withdrawn the restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols to be installed during upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public and private spaces in the state.

Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the height of the Ganesh idol was fixed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2021 at public places and within private places.

The height limit for setting up Ganesh idols was fixed upto four feet at public places and two feet within private places.

As all the restrictions related to Covid-19 are no longer in force after March 31, 2022, the Chief Minister has decided that there will be no restrictions imposed over the height of Ganesh idols in public places or at homes during upcoming Ganesh Chartuthi celebrations in Gujarat.

The guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board regarding the making of Ganesha idol and its ‘visarjan’ (idol immersion) will be maintained.

20220709-122602