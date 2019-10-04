No ice, no glass: Glenlivet has new whisky capsules

London, Oct 9 (IANS) Glenlivet, a 195-year-old Scotch distillery, took to Twitter recently to introduce a new collection of edible cocktail capsules.

“No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We’re redefining how whiskey can be enjoyed. Introducing The Glenlivet Capsule Collection #noglassrequired,” the company wrote in a post along with a video.

The alcohol comes wrapped in a thin protective coating made of seaweed, which is both edible and biodegradable, Newshub reported.

Customers can simply pop the capsule and bite down to release a burst of liquor.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 28,000 likes and more than 700 retweets along with mix reactions from the netizens.

“I was looking for this. Exactly thought the same thing,” a user wrote.

“Would love to talk to the team behind this concept because just why,” wrote another user.

“Whiskey cocktails are for sipping and savouring, not exploding in your mouth all in one go,” one Twitter user said.

The capsules are only available to celebrate London Cocktail Week which ends on Sunday.

–IANS

wh/arm