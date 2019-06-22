No immediate terrorism threat in SL: Army Chief

Colombo, June 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s Army Chief Mahesh Senanayake said there was no immediate terrorism threat in the country following the Easter Sunday terror bombings which killed more than 250 people and injured over hundreds, but security forces would continue to remain vigilant, the media reported on Thursday.

Senanayake, testifying before the Special Parliamentary Committee probing the suicide attacks on April 21, said that Army forces, police and intelligence agencies were ensuring that all attempts to revive terrorism had been thwarted.

He added since the deadly attacks, coordination between the military, police and intelligent agencies was strengthened and they were coordinating with foreign intelligence agencies as well.

“We meet regularly and have been able to create an integrated intelligence network with inputs from foreign intelligence agencies as well,” Senanayake was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“Security forces have been able to contain the situation and have reached a critical juncture where sweeping arrests have been made and links to the banned organizations have been weakened. The security forces are now maintaining their state of alertness,” he added.

Three churches, three luxury hotels and two other locations were targeted in the bombings claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

The police said over 100 suspects were in custody while President Maithripala Sirisena told journalists on Wednesday that all the main suspects had either died or had been apprehended.

–IANS

soni/