No interim relief for BRS MLA in ED probe

In a setback to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim order for a stay on the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for alleged money laundering.

The high court took up his petition for a stay on the ED probe against him but refused to give him interim relief.

Rohith Reddy, who is a complainant in MLAs poaching case, stated in his petition that the ED is questioning him to collect personal and family information.

The MLA’s lawyer submitted to the court that the MLA was offered Rs 100 crore to shift loyalties. The court was told that it was only an offer of money and since there was no cash transaction, there is no ground for probe by the ED.

While refusing to pass an interim order, the court adjourned the hearing to January 5.

Rohith Reddy, who had appeared before the ED officials for questioning on December 19 and 20, did not appear on December 27 and he instead filed a petition in the high court seeking to set aside the case and related proceedings.

The MLA reportedly informed the ED that he would not appear before the agency unless the High Court directs him to do so. He reminded that he had already appeared twice before the agency officials even though he was not an accused but the complainant in the BRS MLAs’ poaching case.

Rohith Reddy had earlier alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to implicate him in a false case as he exposed the BJP leader in MLAs poaching case.

He wondered why the ED was questioning the complainant and not the accused.

On the ED questioning Nanda Kumar, one of the accused in the case, he voiced the apprehension that the ED may get a fabricated statement to frame him in a false case.

He said since he had done nothing wrong, he appeared before the ED in response to its notices. He asked why BJP leaders including B. L. Santhosh and Tushar Vellapally did not appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the MLAs poaching case.

On a petition by three accused, the High Court on Monday transferred MLAs’ poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

