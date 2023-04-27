INDIA

No issues with Annamalai, BJP alliance to continue: Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (EPS) on Thursday said that he and the party do not have any issues with Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, and added that the alliance with the saffron in the state would continue.

The statement of EPS came a day after he met both Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

The former Chief Minister also questioned the silence of M.K. Stalin over the two audio clips purportedly claiming to be of Tamil Nadu finance Minister, P.T.R. Thiagarajan.

He said that even as the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister had denied that it was his voice in the clips. The AIADMK had petitioned to the Union Home minister to conduct an investigation on the same and to bring out the truth.

He also said that the expelled co-ordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) was acting as the B team of the DMK and added that there was no place for those who had betrayed the party.

The former Chief Minister said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had not pointed out any wrong doing during the AIADMK regime and only commented on the non- utilization of funds. He said that the then government was not able to spend money due to Covid period.

