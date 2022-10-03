INDIA

No justice yet for Lakhimpur Kheri farmers, says Tikait

NewsWire
0
0

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the families of those who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last year are yet to get justice.

He said the nation will never forget the violence that took place in Tikunia village on this day last year and claimed eight lives, and despite assurances, the government had not ensured justice for the farmers.

On October 3 last year, farmers were staging a protest in Tikunia village against a visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when four of them were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars. In the subsequent violence, four others including two BJP workers and a journalist were killed.

“It was a week of peace. The violence that broke out claimed the lives of eight people. It was unfortunate,” Tikait said.

The BKU leader blamed the state government for the delay in justice.

“The ruling dispensation neither believes in the legal system nor the Constitution and misused its power,” he alleged.

Asked about the future course of action, Tikait said: “People can only raise their voices and the rest is up to the government.”

20221003-170804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Partly cloudy weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

    Tree banking project in Kerala’s Wayanad prime example of community effort...

    Watson flays CA’s selection policy after Khawaja’s Test success

    Covaxin phase-3 trial concluded successfully at AMU