The Delhi government on Tuesday clarified that it has not issued any license for home delivery of liquor in the national capital through online or any mobile app, but only amended an existing provision in the excise law.

A fresh statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday evening said: “L-13 is an existing license which has been amended. No license for L-13 or home delivery of license has been issued.”

Delhi government’s clarification on this issue came hours after it was reported that under its new excise policy, the Arvind Kejriwal government has allowed home delivery of liquor in Delhi.

Contrary to the statement, the official notification issued by Delhi government regarding new excise policy on May 31, read: “Retail vend of Indian liquor for and home delivery for L-13, retail vend of foreign liquor for home delivery to the holders of Licence in form L-13 (f).”

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday (May 31), “holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people”.

Sources in Delhi government told IANS that the state administration had made provision for online supply of liquor for L-13 category of vendors under its new excise policy 2021, but it has not issued any license so far.

Earlier on Tuesday when IANS sought clarification on the matter, a Delhi government official said: “It is a slightly wrong interpretation of a rule change, the government will issue a statement in this regard.”

On the basis of the official notification, it was widely reported that the Delhi government has permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor as Covid-19 restrictions continue to be in place in the city.

