INDIALIFESTYLE

No likelihood of rain/snowfall till Feb end in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office on Tuesday said that there was no likelihood of rain and snowfall till February end.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours. There is no likelihood of any major rain or snowfall till the end of February,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 0.8 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.1, Kargil minus 4 and Leh minus 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.7, Katra 11.7, Batote 7.6, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the minimum temperature.

20230221-101402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KCR to soon launch national party

    Sara Ali Khan unveils her ‘Veerangana’ look from ‘Mission Frontline’

    Rahul says no knowledge of YI-AJL deal: ED sources

    Clashes break out in Odisha over biryani feast during lunar eclipse