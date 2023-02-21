The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office on Tuesday said that there was no likelihood of rain and snowfall till February end.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours. There is no likelihood of any major rain or snowfall till the end of February,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 0.8 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.1, Kargil minus 4 and Leh minus 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.7, Katra 11.7, Batote 7.6, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the minimum temperature.

