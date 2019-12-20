No links between gangster, Minister: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) A preliminary inquiry has ruled out any links between gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, according to a senior police officer here on Wednesday.

The gangster was not getting any ‘five-star treatment’ in jail due to his alleged political links, he said and added, Jaggu was in the news recently amid allegations and counter-allegations of his purported relations with senior politicians.

In the wake of such reports, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry to be conducted under the supervision of the DGP (Intelligence). He had also ordered that the report be submitted the earliest.

Though the final report is yet to come, initial investigations didn’t show any links between the gangster and Randhawa, according to the Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police.

The police also denied any political pressure to go soft on the gangster and pointed to ongoing crackdown on Jaggu’s aides.

Just last month, Jaggu’s close aide Baljit Singh was apprehended in the Amritsar district with arms and gold. In October, gangster Harminder Singh, another aide of Jaggue, was arrested the in Jalandhar district with a large amount of arms and ammunition.

Earlier, in May another of Jaggu’s close associate Shubham Singh, reported to be involved in the murder of a Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader and Amritsar municipal councillor, was arrested.

