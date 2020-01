Washington, Jan 8 (IANS) No US or Iraqi personnel were killed in Iranian missile attacks on two US bases in Iraq on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said.

In a brief address, he also said that Iran “appears to be standing down” after it targeted the Irbil and Al Asad base housing US forces in retaliation for assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

–IANS

