No lockdown on Saturdays in Karnataka, clarifies Dy CM

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) Amid the rising Covid-19 cases across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said no lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays.

“There is no move to impose lockdown in the state or Bengaluru on Saturdays although total lockdown only on Sundays will continue till August 2,” Narayan told reporters amid speculation that the state government was mulling a lockdown on weekends to prevent crowding in public places.

A complete lockdown is being observed only on Sundays since July 5 to ensure that people remain at home and avoid going out and contracting the coronavirus by crowding in public places.

Essential services and supplies and shops selling milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries and medicines are exempt from the lockdown but close at 8 p.m. for the night curfew, which is in force till 5 a.m. daily till July 31.

The state government also declared a holiday for its employees on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Its offices are already closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Weddings fixed in advance on Sundays are allowed to be performed under the lockdown guidelines such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and limiting guests to 50 people.

Under Unlock 2.0 since July 1, the state government allowed re-opening of industrial units in shifts and movement of people and goods on state and national highways.

Admitting that lockdowns restrict people’s movement and prevent crowding in public places like markets and shopping areas, Narayan said the chief minister (B.S. Yediyurappa) would decide after consulting experts.

“Lockdowns can only postpone the spread of virus but not eradicate it. It may be one of the solutions to fight the disease but not stop it,” said Narayan, a medical doctor by profession.

With a record 2,313 new cases on Friday, the southern state’s Covid tally shot up to 33,418, including 19,035 active cases after 13,836 were discharged till date, while 543 have succumbed to the infection so far.

Of the total fresh cases in the state, Bengaluru accounted for 1,447, taking its tally to 15,329, including 11,687 active cases after 3,435 were discharged, while 206 died of the virus since March 9.

