INDIA

No matter how hard BJP tries, development work won’t stop in Delhi: Sisodia

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, said on Monday that no matter how hard the BJP tries, development work will not be stalled in the national capital.

“Be it in Patparganj or other parts of Delhi, development work will not stop. No matter how hard the BJP people tries, no work will stop in Delhi,” Sisodia said after coming out of the Rouse Avenue Court, which extended his judicial custody till May 23.

The court also allowed an application moved by his legal team seeking permisson for Sisodia to sign certain documents for approving the disbursement of funds for development work in his constituency (Patparganj).

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him on February 26 this year in the same case.

The ED has alleged that Sisodia was the mastermind behind the entire excise policy case and that he had deliberately leaked the policy to the co-accused to generate financial kickbacks.

20230508-203602

