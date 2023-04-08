BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

No mechanism available to deactivate Aadhaar of deceased persons: Govt

The government has mulled over the possibility of deactivating Aadhaar of deceased persons. However, no mechanism is currently available to do it, sources aware of the development have said.

“At present, there is no mechanism to receive the Aadhaar of deceased persons from the registrars appointed by state governments and to deactivate them,” a source in the ministry for electronics and IT said.

However, the Registrar General of India had sought suggestions of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on draft amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, regarding capturing of Aadhaar of a deceased person while issuing the death certificate, for its subsequent deactivation.

However, no further development has taken place after that, sources said.

Registrars appointed by states under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, register births and deaths in their respective local areas.

