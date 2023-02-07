INDIA

No meeting between OPS, EPS planned, says AIADMK leader Jayakumar

Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar, who is a close confidant of party interim General Secretary and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami (EPS), ruled out the possibility of a meeting between Palaniswami and deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

Responding to the query by media persons on the statement of OPS faction leader, K.P. Krishnan that the possibility of EPS and OPS meeting at Erode during the campaign for the bypoll are high, Jayakumar stated that there was no such possibility.

The former minister also alleged that OPS was acting as the “B team” of the DMK and added that he (OPS) trying to obstruct the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the party.

Jayakumar also asked as to why OPS and his camp were only campaigning for the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol and not addressing the name of the candidate.

Asked about AIADMK in charge of the Erode East bypoll K.A. Sengottayian saying ‘Welcome’ to the decision of the OPS faction to withdraw from the fray, he said: “It is his personal response and has nothing to do with the party’s official stand.”

Jayakumar said that this election would bring in a massive victory for the party and would crush the DMK front candidate despite the ruling front using money power in the run up to the elections.

