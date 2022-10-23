INDIA

‘No meeting day’ in Haryana for officials every Tuesday (Ld)

To ensure the public and elected representatives have easy access to officers in the Haryana Civil Secretariat and head offices located in Chandigarh and Panchkula, the state government has decided to declare all Tuesdays as ‘no meeting day’.

An official spokesperson said a letter in this regard has been issued from the Chief Secretary’s office to all the Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments and Divisional and Deputy Commissioners to comply with the instructions.

Besides, all heads of departments are also directed to spend one full day every week in the field, preferably Friday, to monitor the functioning and understand the issues at grassroots, said the spokesperson.

20221023-095205

