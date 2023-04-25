The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has held that a money claim cannot be entertained after a lapse of 27 years.

It, however, restrained itself from imposing cost on the woman employee, saying that she was in class three service and would be on the verge of retirement.

With this, a bench of Justice DK Singh dismissed a writ petition filed by a woman employee — Urmila Devi Pal, who works in Bal Vikas Sewa Evam Pustahar (ICDS) department of the state government — seeking salary and arrears from 1998 to 2001, besides certain other alleged dues.

Expressing concern on filing of petitions one after another, the bench observed: “The writ petition ought to be dismissed on the first instance with heavy cost. However, since this court had entertained the earlier writ petition and directed for deciding the representation, which came to be decided by the impugned order giving all the reasons, the writ petition is also decided on merit.”

