HEALTHINDIA

No more fine for not wearing mask at public places in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

As the fresh Covid-19 infection continues to fall in the capital city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to end levying Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask at public places in a meeting held on Wednesday.

“Though wearing of masks was useful in maintaining Covid Appropriate Behaviour, yet it was agreed that the order of compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond 30.09.2022. Hence a Fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after 30.09.2022,” said the DDMA order.

In another significant decision, the DDMA has also decided to hand over the land on which the three Covid Care Centres (CCC) were constructed back to the concerned organization. Along with, the medical equipments of these Covid Care Centres would be given back to the hospitals where it was required.

“It was agreed that the Land on which the 03 Covid Care Centres (CCC) have come up, i.e.Radha Saomi Satsang, Chattarpur; Sawan Kirpal, Burari; Sant Nirankari, Burari, may be handed back to the concerned organizations. It was also decided that the medical equipment and medical stores in these Covid Care Centres would be transferred to the hospitals where it was required. Proper inventory of such equipments and stores would be prepared,” the order stated.

However, the services of health care workers hired on contract in Covid hospitals has been extended till the end of the year. The DDMA has also directed to operate 12 oxygen tankers by DTC on outsourcing basis

“Engagement of contractual/outsourced manpower against sanctioned vacant posts in COVID hospitals is permitted up to 31st December, 2022 only in Covid Hospitals,” the DDMA order said.

The DDMA said, “12 oxygen tankers may be operated by DTC on outsourcing basis. The 6,000 oxygen cylinders should also be utilized on outsourcing basis.”

20221005-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 50 lakh compensation for Andhra volunteer who died post jab

    Universal vax needed to prevent future Covid waves: Study

    Severe obesity blunts antibody response to Covid vaccines: Study

    Nodal officers to check availability of beds in all hospitals