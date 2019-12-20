No move to reduce age limit for exams, clarifies UPPSC

Lucknow, Jan 8 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has said that there was no proposal to reduce the age limit for candidates appearing for the provincial civil services examination.

The clarification comes after the UPPSC aspirants held a series of protests after messages started doing the rounds on social media claiming that the UPPSC has proposed to reduce the age limit from 40 to 32 years, in line with age criteria fixed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Last year, the UPPSC had changed the examination pattern on the lines of the UPSC civil services by removing five subjects and reducing the number of candidates selected for mains and interviews.

According to UPPSC secretary Jagdish: “The UPPSC chairman had recently issued a statement on improving the standards of the PCS exam, which was misinterpreted and circulated in social media leading to protests. We have not sent any proposal to reduce age limit. UPPSC members have not held even a single meeting on this issue.”

He said that measures were being taken to improve the examination pattern and remove subjects that have become redundant.

–IANS

