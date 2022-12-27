INDIA

No municipal polls without OBC reservation: UP government

NewsWire
0
0

Municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh would not be held without OBC reservation, state Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma said on Tuesday.

Reacting to the Allahabad High Court verdict, he said that the government was mulling setting up a commission as per Supreme Court rules for OBC reservation. “We may also approach the apex court in this regard. The Law Department will study the verdict and then we will take action accordingly,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the UP government had deliberately delayed necessary action since it is “essentially anti-OBC”. He said that if needed, the Samajwadi Party would go to the Supreme Court to ensure reservation for OBCs.

20221227-155804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arvind Kejriwal’s honesty certificate a joke: BJP

    Jayant Chaudhary set to take over as RLD chief

    ‘Vax restrained infections among frontline workers in Chennai’

    B Praak, wife Meera’s newborn dies at time of birth