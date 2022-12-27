Municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh would not be held without OBC reservation, state Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma said on Tuesday.

Reacting to the Allahabad High Court verdict, he said that the government was mulling setting up a commission as per Supreme Court rules for OBC reservation. “We may also approach the apex court in this regard. The Law Department will study the verdict and then we will take action accordingly,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the UP government had deliberately delayed necessary action since it is “essentially anti-OBC”. He said that if needed, the Samajwadi Party would go to the Supreme Court to ensure reservation for OBCs.

