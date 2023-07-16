INDIA

No natural calamity in Manikaran Sikh shrine: Police official

There was no natural calamity in a famous Sikh shrine at Manikaran in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, a senior police official said on Sunday, while setting aside rumours on the social media.

The situation in the gurdwara after last week’s deluge is peaceful and safe. “No such mishap at the gurdwara in Manikaran.The situation is peaceful and all are safe,” said Additional Director General of Police Satwant Atwal in a post on her twitter handle.

She was responding to a social media fake post that claimed that 10 people were killed and many injured when boulders rolled down a hillside onto the Sikh shrine at Manikaran.

The Manikaran shrine, located in the Parvati Valley along the banks of the Parvati river, is some 50 km from the Kullu district headquarters and 250 from state capital Shimla. However, the river is on spate these days due to torrential rain in its catchment.

