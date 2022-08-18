Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the BJP doesn’t need any ‘mission’ (targeting constituencies) as people have started accepting the saffron party and are standing firmly behind it.

“The way we are getting responses from South Goa, I am confident that we will win this seat (in Lok Sabha election). There is no need for any mission, people have started accepting the BJP and people are with us,” he told reporters on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister, whenever he visits South Goa, he gets good response from the people and therefore is confident about a poll victory in future.

BJP candidate and former MP Narendra Sawaikar had lost to Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha during the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the South Goa seat.

“So far we were saying that we were not getting victory in Salcete (taluka in South Goa). But in the last Assembly election after getting victory in Navelim constituency, we proved that we can win here too. Let us try to win more constituencies from Salcete,” Sawant said appealing to party workers during BJP’s training programme.

He added that every scheme of the Central government must reach the people of the state and every party worker should work towards achieving this goal.

