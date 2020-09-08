No need of prescription for COVID testing: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) : The Delhi High Court on Tuesday clarified that a doctor’s prescription is not mandatory any longer in the national Capital for those voluntarily going for RT/PCR tests to detect Covid-19 infection.

The observation-cum-direction came in while a division bench of the high court presided over by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking an increase in Covid-19 testing numbers in the national Capital and getting speedy results.

People who are desirous of getting themselves tested and are ready to pay need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill a form as prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for Covid-19 testing, said the court.

The directions came after the court noted that while the sanctioned strength of conducting RT/PCR test is 14,000, the remaining 12,000 testing capacity per day is available with the Delhi government

The high court further noted that there was a sharp increase in the number of cases in Delhi and asked the private laboratories to allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day for those who voluntarily wish for it.

During the course of hearing, Delhi government counsel Satyakam informed the bench that following previous directions of the court, Covid-19 testing camps have been set up at all Inter-State Bus terminals (ISBT) in the national capital including Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmiri Gate and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station.

“Indian Railways have started operating more trains. So, testing at stations will also be increased proportionately,” Satyakam said.

Further, the bench directed the AAP government to ramp up the mobile facilities from two to four on the sites which the state deems appropriate, if possible at prominent metro terminals. “The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should advertise about the nearby Covid-19 testing camps at prominent spots near the entry and exit area of the stations. The same shall also be uploaded on Delhi government’s website for the convenience of citizens,” the bench said.

–IANS

anb/ash