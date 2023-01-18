INDIA

No need to worry, Dabolim Airport will not be closed: Goa CM

Using his pet phrase ‘Bhivpachi garaz na’ (there’s no need to worry), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday, assured on the floor of House that ‘Dabolim International Airport’ (DIA) in the coastal state will not be closed.

Mormugao BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar had raised the issue pertaining to DIA during zero hour.

He had said that traditional Yellow-Black Taxi and Tourist Taxi operators at DIA have apprehension that with the commencement of Manohar International Airport at Mopa, DIA will be closed.

“These taxi operators at Dabolim International Airport are solely dependent on taxi business at the airport for their livelihood with no other source of income. They fear that with the commencement of new Airport, Dabolim Airport will eventually be closed and thus there is apprehension in their minds about the impact on their livelihood,” Amonkar said.

“(As MLA) I know that it will not get closed, however these taxi operators are worried. Hence I request the Chief Minister to have one meeting with them and assure them about the same,” Amonkar said.

Replying to him, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: “I reiterate again ‘Bhivpachi garaz na’ (there’s no need to worry). Dabolim Airport will not be closed… that is true. Because we are taking a review on a day-to-day basis, both airports will operate in the state. Taxi operators should not worry about it,” Sawant said.

In the past, opposition parties had also raised the concern that once the international airport at Mopa becomes operational, the government will close down the Dabolim airport.

