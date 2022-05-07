INDIA

'No need to worry', Goa CM's wife on LPG, fuel price hike

Sulakshana Sawant, wife Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Saturday, borrowed her husband’s pet phrase ‘Bhivpachi garaz na’ (there’s no need to worry), when asked to comment on rising prices of fuel, domestic gas cylinders and milk in the state.

Sawant said that the price rise will have to be “tolerated” for sometime, adding that a solution for rising inflation would emerge for sure.

“The prices have not just increased in the state alone, but across the globe. To curtail the impact, the government has laid stress on social schemes. I feel that we do not have to worry. We will have to tolerate it for sometime. But something will work out for sure,” she told reporters, when asked to comment on rising prices of essential commodities.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s repeated use of the phrase ‘Bhivpachi garaz na’ during the Covid pandemic, became popular on social media with several memes dedicated to it. The opposition has also used the phrase often to sarcastically target the Sawant administration.

While Goa Dairy, a major milk producing co-operative, hiked milk prices by Rs 4 per litre last week, domestic LPG gas cylinder price was increased by Rs 50 on Saturday, taking its price to nearly Rs 1,000.

