No new face for Tunisha’s character, Abhishek Nigam to replace Sheezan Khan as Ali Baba

‘Hero Gayab Mode On’ actor Abhishek Nigam is all set to replace Sheezan Khan in the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’. He will start shooting from next week for the role of Alibaba which was played by Sheezan. However, no official announcement has been made.

A source close to the show told IANS: “Abhishek has been roped in for the role of Ali Baba and he will be starting shooting for the show from next week.”

The makers and the casting team have not given any confirmation on how they are going to introduce Abhishek in the show.

As far as Tunisha’s replacement is concerned nothing is yet finalised: “We are thinking of removing her character Mariam from the show for the time being until we get a new face,” the source added.

After the sudden demise of Tunisha Sharma and arrest of Sheezan Khan, the makers of the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ are being questioned about the replacement of lead actors. There was also a buzz that the show might go off-air.

However, now it is confirmed that the show is not going off-air and the makers are all set to continue it with a new face for Alibaba.

Meanwhile, Sheezan, who was arrested because of a complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma, is currently in judicial custody.

