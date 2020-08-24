No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in China

Beijing, Aug 24 (IANS) No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

A total of 16 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, three each in the provinces of Fujian, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Shanxi and Shandong, the commission said.

On Sunday, 30 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,418 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,203 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 215 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,967, including 408 patients who were still being treated, with 14 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,925 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland.

According to the commission, 13,220 close contacts were still under medical observation.

Also on Sunday, 27 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 374 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation.

–IANS

ksk/