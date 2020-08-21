No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 21 (IANS) No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Thursday, Xinhua news agency.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, six in Tianjin, three in Shandong, and one each in Jiangsu and Sichuan, the commission said.

On Thursday, 47 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of the day, a total of 2,368 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Of them, 2,164 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 204 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,917, including 491 patients who were still being treated, with 20 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,792 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

According to the commission, 14,599 close contacts were still under medical observation.

Also on Thursday, 23 new asymptomatic cases, including 22 from outside the mainland, were reported, and three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 353 asymptomatic cases, including 248 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

