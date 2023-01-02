INDIA

No New Year celebrations for these Ukraine-returned students

For medical students who returned from Ukraine after the outbreak of war, the New Year brings an uncertain future for them.

In fact, over 9,000 students pursuing medical courses in Ukraine did not celebrate ‘New Year’ because of the uncertain future.

R.B. Gupta, president of the Parents Association of Ukraine Medical Students, said that around 22,000 students had returned from Ukraine when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

Of these, 4,000 final year students were allowed to do internships in the Indian colleges. The rest were seeking accommodation from the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Central government in medical colleges in India. But the NMC refused, prompting the students to file a petition in the Supreme Court.

These students cannot go to Ukraine for offline classes and NMC will not consider their degrees to be valid if studies are done through online mode.

Meanwhile, around 9,000 students went to countries like Russia, Georgia, and Tajikistan to complete MBBS, spending around Rs 10 lakh annually.

“But those who have no money have no choice but to wait,” said Gupta.

One such student from Kanpur, said, “The government should consider accommodating us. We will contribute to the economy after completing MBBS.”

He further said, “Due to mental trauma, my family and I did not celebrate New Year.”

