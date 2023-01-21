INDIA

No night flights at Lucknow airport for four months from February 23

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will not undertake night flight operations for four months from February 23 to July 11, airport officials said.

There will be no flight operations between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during this period.

During this period, the Lucknow airport will undertake expansion and upgradation work of its existing runway (airside) to prepare for future challenges with the rise in number of passenger and cargo flow.

An airport spokesperson said, “During the four-month period, the airport will be undertaking various construction activities to upgrade the infrastructure on the airside which includes introduction of three new link taxiways, new ground lights for aircraft operations, runway end safety area made of sand and aircraft turn pad expansion.”

“We have informed the airlines about non-availability of the runway for 8.5 hours for them to facilitate the passengers accordingly,” he added.

The airport received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to enhance the passenger handling capacity up to 39 million per annum from existing 4.5 million, and cargo handling capacity up to 0.25 million tonne per annum.

