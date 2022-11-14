INDIA

No objection in Chirag’s inclusion in NDA: RLJP chief Pasupati Paras

After Chirag Paswan’s impressive show during the campaigning for the BJP in Mokama and Gopalganj bypolls in Bihar and his inclusion in the NDA, his uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pasupati Kumar Paras has said that “lion and bear can live in one jungle”.

However, Paras did not describe who is lion and who is bear.

“Man cannot be powerful, it’s the time… I personally believe that the coming days will be good for us. If he (Chirag Paswan) would join the NDA, I have no objection to it but he should do atonement,” Paras said while interacting with media persons in Patna on Monday.

Chirag Paswan established himself as one of the biggest crowd pullers while campaigning for the BJP during Mokama bypolls. Following his eight-hour long successful road show in Mokama, the BJP has opened the doors for him in the NDA.

Sources have said that Chirag Paswan may get a ministry portfolio in the Centre.

Chirag Paswan has also announced his support to BJP candidate in upcoming bypoll in Kurhani assembly constituency scheduled on December 5.

As Paras is also a Union minister, the situation may turn uncomfortable for him.

