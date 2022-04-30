Continuing with his on-field cause activism, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma once again stepped onto the field wearing a specially designed shoe, highlighting his cause for ‘End Plastic Waste’ and ‘Saving Marine Life’.

In the match against Rajasthan Royals, Birthday Boy Rohit walked on the field with his specially designed shoes showing a turtle swimming in pristine blue waters of the ocean, with the message ‘End Plastic Waste’ written on it. This is the third time that Rohit has supported the cause in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL.

Earlier taking to his Instagram, Rohit had shared pictures of the shoe with the message.

“The ocean is my happy place. It’s a world like no other and it must be protected. One of the biggest threats to our ocean health is plastic! it is polluting our oceans and it’s not just our marine life that’s paying the price. Our well-being is HUGELY dependent on our oceans. No oceans, no human life. The smallest and most effective step you can take – Don’t throw trash in the ocean and stop those around you from doing so.”

He then went on to take a pledge in partnership with adidas to clean up the oceans. Rohit wrote “Together with @adidasIndia we are here to take charge to create a sustainable planet. For every run I score in this year’s IPL, @adidasIndia will pick up 10 plastic bottles from the beaches in Mumbai.”

Rohit has been dedicated to this cause on and off the field and has been seen promoting environmental causes in previous editions of IPL as well.

