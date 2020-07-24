No one above constitutional decorum, says Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, who is under attack from the the state’s Ashok Gehlot government for not acceding to its request to call an Assembly session, on Friday maintained that no one is above constitutional decorum.

Stressing that there should not be any kind of pressure politics, he said that on Thursday night, the state government issued a letter for calling the Assembly session on a very short notice.

“The Raj Bhavan consulted legal experts,” he said, adding that a letter was sent by the Raj Bhavan on Friday to the state Parliamentary Affairs Department, for a response to some points including that the date from which the assembly session is to be convened was not mentioned in the Cabinet Note and no approval had been given by the cabinet.

“Neither justification nor any agenda has been proposed to call the session on short notice. In the normal process, 21 days notice is required to call a session,” it added.

Instructing the state government to ensure that the independence and independent movement of all MLAs, the letter, noting that the case of disqualification of some MLAs is also under consideration in the High Court and the Supreme Court, asked the state government to take this into cognisance.

It also asked the state government to share the details of how the session will be called in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state.

Congress MLAs on Friday staged a dharna at the Raj Bhavan, urging Mishra to give approval for calling a special Assembly session.

After meeting the Governor in the evening, Gehlot also accused the him of working under pressure of “top leaders” and hence, not giving permission to call a special Assembly session.

–IANS

