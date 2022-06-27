Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday said that no one asks MLAs whether they are trained in the procedures and conduct to be followed in the Assembly, however candidates seeking jobs are always asked about experience and qualification they possess.

Arlekar, speaking at a training programme organised by Goa Legislature Secretariat, stressed on training to be given to MLAs.

“Whenever we recruit candidates for any work, we always ask them for their experience and qualification, however, no one asks an MLA if he has the required training in the procedures and conduct to be followed in the Assembly. MLAs also require training,” Arlekar, former Speaker of Goa Assembly said.

“The real work of an MLA is to legislate and make good laws and therefore, they need to study the procedures followed in the Assembly,” he said.

Arlekar said when an MLA is in assembly session, all observe their performance and hence they need to be trained for good performance.

“If the assembly is the temple of democracy, we have to treat it so and behave accordingly. MLAs should not waste time of the assembly, they should acquaint themselves with the subject of discussion well and all should get an opportunity to speak in the House,” he further said.

20220627-230604